Delhi: Portion of old building in Turkman Gate area collapses

A portion of an old three-storey building in Turkman Gate area of the city collapsed on Sunday, but there was no loss of life in the incident, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said.

The mayor said people in the building had been evacuated on Saturday itself after it was identified as a ''dangerous structure''.

''A portion of the building, which is about 20-25 years collapsed today around 11 am. Teams from the NDMC, fire department and civil defence, were on the job to remove debris,'' he said.

Necessary instructions have been issued to examine this incident, he said.

Prakash said people from some of the nearby buildings had also been evacuated by Saturday in view of the danger this building had posed.

An official of the fire department also said that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had declared it a dangerous structure, and got the building premises vacated on Saturday.

Turkman Gate falls in old Delhi, which had several old and historical buildings, both public and private proprieties.

