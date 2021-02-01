Left Menu

Gujarat: Leopard found dead near Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:03 IST
Gujarat: Leopard found dead near Ahmedabad
A visual of the injured Leopard. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

A leopard was found dead on aroad on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, aforest department official said.

The feline's injury marks suggest it was killed afterbeing hit by a vehicle, the official said.

The carcass was spotted near Sanathal crossroad,connecting Sarkhej to Bavla town near the city's ring road,Ahmedabad's Deputy Conservator of Forest Sakkira Begum said.

''It is unusual for a leopard to be seen so close toAhmedabad city. The forest department has deployed a team toanalyse its pugmarks to find out from which direction it camethere,'' she said.

The carcass has been sent to a government facility foran autopsy, the official said.

''The injury marks suggest that the leopard was killedafter getting hit by a vehicle,'' she said.

In November 2018, a leopard entered the state Assemblypremises in Gandhinagar and it was later captured by forestdepartment personnel.

As per the 2016 census, there were 1,395 leopards inGujarat.

In 2019, as many as 442 leopards were captured fromdifferent parts of the state after they entered humansettlements, Gujarat Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava said in thestate Assembly last year.

While 360 of them were released in the wild, 82leopards remained in captivity for being ''man eaters'', he hadinformed the House.

To prevent incidents of man-animal conflict, theGujarat government in 2019 sought the Centre's permission tosterilise leopards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MHA extends internet ban on Delhi borders till Feb 2

The Union Home Affairs Ministry on Monday extended temporarily suspension of internet services till February 2 at Delhis -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders to maintain law and order amid the farmers protest against the newly-enacted far...

UK PM Johnson condemns Myanmar coup and imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he condemned the coup in Myanmar after the military in the Asian country seized power, saying Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders must be freed.I condemn the coup and unlawful impr...

Ryanair forecasts record annual loss as COVID-19 'wreaks havoc'

Ryanair expects to lose close to 1 billion euros 1.2 billion in its current financial year, by far its worst ever performance, but Europes largest low-cost carrier on Monday said it remains cash rich and expects a reasonable summer. The Iri...

Makers Magic, the at-home Maker-Centered Learning Program, First time in India by EuroKids

EuroKids International, one of Indias leading early childhood education K12 Education Company, has launched Indias first Maker-Centered Learning Program for young learners - Makers Magic. The burden the Covid-19 pandemic brought upon earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021