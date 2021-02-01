Fire breaks out at hospital in Odisha's Cuttack, none injured

A fire broke out at a privatehospital in Odisha's Cuttack district on Monday, but therewere no reports of any injury or loss of life, officials said.

The fire broke out at the top floor of the five-storeybuilding in Tulsipur area, they said.

At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot,Cuttack district magistrate-cum collector Bhabani ShankarChayani said.

Odisha fire service personnel and the state disasterrapid action force employees have been engaged to contain theflames, he said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,the collector said.

''There were only 11 patients in the hospital and theywere shifted to safe places. The employees of the facility arealso safe,'' he said.

The medical facility has not admitted new patients inthe last few days as construction work is going on, anofficial of the hospital said.

