Three workers killed in TN building collapse

Three construction labourers werekilled and as many injured when a decades-old buildingcollapsed during renovation work here on Monday, police said.

More than ten workers were engaged in the renovation workwhen one of the walls of the building with sub-dividedapartments collapsed.

Three of them were pulled out dead from the debris, Policesaid.

Three others injured in the mishap were being treated ata government hospital.

