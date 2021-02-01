Left Menu

Union Budget: Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry allocated Rs 54,581 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:40 IST
Union Budget: Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry allocated Rs 54,581 crore
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry was allocated Rs 54,581 crore for the next fiscal, according to the Union Budget for 2021-22 announced on Monday.

The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, a flagship programme of the Modi government, has been given Rs 2,300 crore in the 2021-22 Union Budget that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday.

The government has allocated 23,500 crore for the projects related to Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and Metro services in the country.

The Smart Cities Mission, another flagship programme of this government, has been given Rs 6,450 crore as against Rs 3,400 crore in the 2020-21 revised estimates.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which is executing the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has been allocated Rs 4,472 crore as against 2,487 crore in the revised 2020-21 estimates.

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, which aims at ensuring robust sewage networks, water supply and other infrastructure to improve the quality of life in urban areas, has been allocated Rs 7,300 crore.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Sitharaman said the government will work towards raising the share of public transport in urban areas through expansion of metro rail network and augmentation of city bus service.

''A new scheme will be launched at a cost of Rs 18,000 crores to support augmentation of public bus transport services. The scheme will facilitate deployment of innovative PPP models to enable private sector players to finance, acquire, operate and maintain over 20,000 buses,'' she said.

She also said that the scheme will boost the automobile sector, provide a fillip to economic growth, create employment opportunities for the youth and enhance ease of mobility for urban residents.

A total of 702 km of conventional metro is operational and another 1,016 km of metro and RRTS is under construction in 27 cities.

The minister added that two new technologies -- Metro Lite and Metro Neo -- will be deployed to provide metro rail systems at much lesser cost with same experience, convenience and safety in Tier-2 cities and the peripheral areas of Tier-1 cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Efforts made in Budget will play important role in creating jobs: Nadda

Appreciating the first digital budget of India, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team and said the efforts made in the budget will play an important r...

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

The European Commission will continue discussions with AstraZeneca with the purpose of receiving more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than the company has so far pledged in the first quarter of the year, a spokesman said on Monday. On Sunday,...

Government plans to handover India's assets to its 'crony capitalist friends', alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of planning to handover Indias assets to crony capitalist friends. In his reaction to the union budget presented in parliament on Monday, Gandhi also alleged that t...

Investment focus on infrastructure, manufacturing to create job opportunities: HR experts

The schemes and outlays proposed by the government in the Budget for core sectors like manufacturing and infrastructure will benefit these segments especially with improved job creation opportunities, HR experts said.Further, the announceme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021