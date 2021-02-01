Left Menu

ITA hails Rs 1,000-cr package for tea workers in Union Budget

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:41 IST
ITA hails Rs 1,000-cr package for tea workers in Union Budget
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Tea Association (ITA)on Monday hailed the budgetary provision of Rs 1,000 crore forthe welfare of tea workers in West Bengal and Assam.

It would improve sustainability and strengthen thealignment with sustainable development goals (SDG), ITA saidin a statement.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier on Mondaypresented the first paperless Union Budget for 2021-22.

The association said it also expects that the teaestate population would be provided a more comprehensivecoverage on welfare schemes related to housing, education,sanitation and medical facilities.

Most tea gardens in Assam and West Bengal are locatedin remote far-flung places and suffer from severaltransportation bottlenecks, it said.

''The allocation of Rs 3,400 crore for roadinfrastructure development in Assam and Rs 25,000 crore inWest Bengal is expected to speed up development of roads andinfrastructure, thereby facilitating faster communication fromtea gardens to destination points,'' ITA said.

Reacting to the budget announcements, MD of Luxmi Tea,Rudra Chatterjee said, ''I think the focus on agriculturalinfrastructure will improve logistics for tea. The Rs 1,000-crore fund for women engaged in tea industry should improvesocial investments...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Delhi court to pass order on journalist's bail plea on Feb 2

A Delhi court will pass order on Tuesday on the bail application of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by Delhi Police from Singhu border protest site.Punia was arrested by police in an FIR registered under various sections...

Efforts made in Budget will play important role in creating jobs: Nadda

Appreciating the first digital budget of India, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team and said the efforts made in the budget will play an important r...

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

The European Commission will continue discussions with AstraZeneca with the purpose of receiving more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than the company has so far pledged in the first quarter of the year, a spokesman said on Monday. On Sunday,...

Government plans to handover India's assets to its 'crony capitalist friends', alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of planning to handover Indias assets to crony capitalist friends. In his reaction to the union budget presented in parliament on Monday, Gandhi also alleged that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021