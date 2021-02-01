Left Menu

I-T raids on Kolkata group leads to over Rs 300-cr black money

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:10 IST
I-T raids on Kolkata group leads to over Rs 300-cr black money

The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 300 crore after raiding a Kolkata-based group engaged in the business of manufacturing iron, steel and tea, the CBDT said on Monday.

The searches were carried out on January 29 at twenty-five premises inKolkata, Jamshedpur, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Mumbai and some other places on the basis of information available to the taxman through the group's finanical statements, market intelligence and field enquiries, it said.

''A total concealment of income amounting to Rs 309 crore has been detected so far.'' ''The assessees have made an admission of undisclosed income amounting to Rs 175 crore,'' the CBDT said in a statement.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes frames policy for the tax department.

It said the action ''resulted in unearthing of incriminating evidence revealing various shell or paper entities being used for raising bogus share capital and un-secured loans''. ''Evidence of out of the books cash transactions has also been found,'' it claimed.

It is established, the CBDT said, that the persons of the group have used paper or shell companies to route back their own ''unaccounted'' money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Macron asks EU to help nearby areas get vaccines

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the EU to better help its European neighbors in the race to get COVID-19 vaccines, ahead of a meeting in Paris with Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic.Macron, speaking from the Elysee presidential pala...

Govt to strengthen the framework of NCLT: Finance Minister

The government will strengthen the framework of the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT and implement systems such as e-courts along with alternate methods of debt resolution, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.Besides, the g...

#MeToo: Delhi court reserves for Feb 10 verdict in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramni

A Delhi Court on Monday reserved for February 10 the verdict in MJ Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar ...

I'm done living in fear: Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson was her alleged abuser

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that heavy metal and rock singer Marilyn Manson was the person she has referred in the past when she has talked about being in an abusive relationship. The 33-year-old actor made the allegations i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021