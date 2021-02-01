Left Menu

Tribes can teach a lot to urban populace: Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:59 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday disapproved of the attitude of those from the ''urban mainstream'' who believe that they have to teach the tribes to help them develop.

Naidu said it is the tribals who have a lot to teach the urban populace and called for a model of development that preserves their special identity.

"Their culture is their identity", he said and stressed this culture needs to remain intact while drawing the tribals into the mainstream.

After the inauguration of the National Tribal Festival 'Aadi Mahotsav' at Dilli Haat here, the vice president said any loss of tribal culture would be an irreparable loss to humanity.

Observing that there are unique challenges in the field of tribal development, he said the government has always treated 'adivasis' with a special concern, according to an official statement.

Disapproving of the urban mainstream's attitude which is often characterized by a belief that they have a lot to teach the tribes to help them to develop, Naidu said, ''What we generally tend to forget is that, in fact, the tribes have a lot to teach the urban populace''.

Maintaining that tribals are the aboriginals, Naidu said their way of life is guided by primal truths, eternal values and natural simplicity.

"The greatness of the tribes lies in the fact that they have managed to retain their primal and natural simplicity," he said and underlined that this quality gives their arts and crafts a timeless appeal.

Taking note of the wide range of tribal handicrafts, the vice president emphasised the need to channelise the natural skills of tribals to promote and popularise their products and improve their sources of income.

Referring to the high-end demand for tribal products in cities and in the international market, the Vice President said that events such as Aadi Mahotsav will play an important role in this regard.

Noting that tribals constitute over eight percent of the country's population, he said their development is an important focus area of the national objective of inclusive development.

