Left Menu

Poland finds first case of COVID-19 in mink

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday it had been informed by veterinary inspectors on Saturday of a case in Kartuzy county in northern Poland. "I hope this is a single case, although we must take all measures to limit possible transmission of the virus," Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska told Radio Gdansk on Monday, adding that all mink at the affected farm would be culled.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:22 IST
Poland finds first case of COVID-19 in mink
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Poland has found its first case of COVID-19 in mink, the agriculture ministry said, raising fears of costly culls in an industry that counts over 350 farms in the country.

With new variants threatening global efforts to control the pandemic, authorities in several countries have begun mass mink culls due to fears of a mutated strain being transmitted to humans. The ministry said in a statement on Sunday it had been informed by veterinary inspectors on Saturday of a case in Kartuzy county in northern Poland.

"I hope this is a single case, although we must take all measures to limit possible transmission of the virus," Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska told Radio Gdansk on Monday, adding that all mink at the affected farm would be culled. Denmark, the world's top exporter of mink furs, ordered a cull of the country's entire population of some 17 million mink in 2020, and in January announced it would compensate farmers with up to 19 billion Danish crowns ($3.09 billion).

In a statement sent to state-run news agency PAP, representatives of the Polish fur industry said the state was not offering any compensation for culled animals, and that they would launch a class action lawsuit demanding damages. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference that he had spoken to the agriculture minister about compensation.

"I know that individual solutions are being prepared there for the time being, and depending on how the situation develops, there may be systemic (solutions)," he said. The agriculture ministry referred Reuters to a statement from the General Veterinary Inspectorate, in which it said any compensation or penalties would depend on whether the farm was found to have been following sanitary guidelines.

The Regional Veterinary Inspectorate in Gdansk said four samples from the farm had tested positive on Saturday, and that 5,845 mink were in the area affected by the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Budget on Feb 22

The Budget Session of theOdisha Assembly will begin on February 18 and continue tillApril 9, as per a notification issued on Monday.The sixth session of the 16th Assembly will have atotal of 31 business days. Odisha Finance Minister Niranja...

NGT directs Delhi govt, Municipal Corporations to remediate legacy waste dumpsites

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed the Delhi government and the municipal corporations concerned, to coordinate and execute the work of remediating the legacy waste dumpsites of Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla, for enforcing the rule...

UK detects South African coronavirus variant in people with no travel links

Eleven people in different regions of England have tested positive for the South African coronavirus variant without having any links to people who have travelled, prompting mass testing in the areas to contain the outbreak. Britain, with t...

Total planned capital expenditure for Railways of over Rs 2 lakh crore is highest ever

Indian Railways now has the highest ever total planned capital expenditure of Rs. 2,15,058 crore this year with Rs 7,500 crore from internal resources, Rs 1,00,258 crore from extra-budgetary resources and Rs 1,07,100 crore for capital expen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021