Poland finds first case of COVID-19 in mink

Poland has found its first case of COVID-19 in mink, the agriculture ministry said, raising fears of costly culls in an industry that counts over 350 farms in the country.

With new variants threatening global efforts to control the pandemic, authorities in several countries have begun mass mink culls due to fears of a mutated strain being transmitted to humans. The ministry said in a statement on Sunday it had been informed by veterinary inspectors on Saturday of a case in Kartuzy county in northern Poland.

"I hope this is a single case, although we must take all measures to limit possible transmission of the virus," Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska told Radio Gdansk on Monday, adding that all mink at the affected farm would be culled. Denmark, the world's top exporter of mink furs, ordered a cull of the country's entire population of some 17 million mink in 2020, and in January announced it would compensate farmers with up to 19 billion Danish crowns ($3.09 billion).

In a statement sent to state-run news agency PAP, representatives of the Polish fur industry said the state was not offering any compensation for culled animals, and that they would launch a class action lawsuit demanding damages. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference that he had spoken to the agriculture minister about compensation.

"I know that individual solutions are being prepared there for the time being, and depending on how the situation develops, there may be systemic (solutions)," he said. The agriculture ministry referred Reuters to a statement from the General Veterinary Inspectorate, in which it said any compensation or penalties would depend on whether the farm was found to have been following sanitary guidelines.

The Regional Veterinary Inspectorate in Gdansk said four samples from the farm had tested positive on Saturday, and that 5,845 mink were in the area affected by the outbreak.

