Left Menu

Bank officers' unions oppose proposal to privatise 2 PSBs, one general insurer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:48 IST
Bank officers' unions oppose proposal to privatise 2 PSBs, one general insurer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four bank officers' union Monday opposed the government's proposal to privatise two public sector banks (PSBs) and one general insurance company in the next financial year.

''Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in the year 2021-22,'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget in Parliament.

The move would require legislative amendments, she said adding, ''I propose to introduce the amendments in this Session itself''.

Sitharaman also proposed to amend the Insurance Act, 1938 to increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies.

Four bank officers' union - All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation Of Bank Officers (NOBO) – said the proposal for sale of public sector enterprises is to prepare the ground for the corporates and foreign companies to take control of the public sector space.

''We register our strong opposition to the proposed amendment of the Bank Nationalisation and Insurance laws to facilitate such privatisation and enhance the permissible FDI limit in the insurance sector from 49 to 74 per cent,'' the four unions said in a joint release.

They said in the era of 'Bank Nirbhar Bharat', where all the schemes of the government are being implemented by the public sector banks, the proposal to privatise two PSBs is retrograde and inimical to the national interest.

The unions said in the last five decades, the state-run banks have played a pivotal role in the rapid economic development of the country, infrastructure development, upliftment of the economically weaker section of the society, women, farmers, the MSME sector and in bridging the regional disparities.

They urged the government to roll back the strategic disinvestment plan and have a public consultation with the stakeholders, including the trade unions before taking any further steps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Indian ARC may only give banks respite from toxic debt flood

Indias plan to set up a bad bank may boost valuations and ease short-term stress for state-owned lenders, but bankers and sector insiders are concerned it will not solve deeper problems. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed crea...

HC awards compensation, directs job for woman attacked by temple elephant 20 years ago

The Madras High Court bench here hasawarded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for a womanwhose food pipe and windpipe were damaged in an elephantattack at Samayapuram Mariamman temple in 1999 when she wasthree years old.Justice Krishna...

Gulf NRI businessmen hail Union Budget

Gulf-based Indian businessmen have hailed the Union Budget tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it will boost Indias economy.Yusuffali MA, prominent NRI businessman and Chairman of Lulu Group, said this magical budget is su...

Indian Coast Guard, fourth largest in the world, celebrates 45th Raising Day

The Indian Coast Guard celebrated 45th Raising Day on Monday. Since its inception, ICG has grown into a formidable force with 156 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory and it is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021