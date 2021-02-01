Left Menu

Temperatures rise in Madhya Pradesh after week-long chill

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:26 IST
Representative image

Madhya Pradesh got some respitefrom a week-long chilly weather with temperatures rising onMonday in parts of the state due to an induced cycloniccirculation over west Rajasthan, a senior India MeteorologicalDepartment (IMD) official said.

PK Saha, senior meteorological with IMD's Bhopaloffice, said the minimum temperature in the state capital rosefrom 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday to 7.4 degrees Celsius onMonday.

A similar trend was seen in other parts of the state,too, he said.

''Temperatures are rising in MP due to an inducedcyclonic circulationover adjoining west Rajasthan. Themaximum temperature in Bhopal was 27.7 degrees Celsius, Indore28.6 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 28.7 degrees Celsius andJabalpur 25.7 degrees Celsius,'' Saha said.

Cold wave conditions may prevail in isolated places inUmaria, Balaghat, Mandla and Seoni, as per the IMD forecastvalid till Tuesday morning.

Umaria and Mandla recorded the lowest minimumtemperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius, while thehighest temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius was registeredin Khandwa, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

