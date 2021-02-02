Left Menu

Transform economics to halt destruction of the natural world, UK study urges

Nations will have to rethink economic growth as a measure of success if they want to make good on pledges to halt the destruction of the natural world, according to a British government-backed report published on Tuesday. With countries due to meet in China this year to agree on a new global biodiversity accord, studies have sought to underscore the financial benefits of preserving forests, oceans and other species-rich habitats.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 05:31 IST
Transform economics to halt destruction of the natural world, UK study urges

Nations will have to rethink economic growth as a measure of success if they want to make good on pledges to halt the destruction of the natural world, according to a British government-backed report published on Tuesday.

With countries due to meet in China this year to agree on a new global biodiversity accord, studies have sought to underscore the financial benefits of preserving forests, oceans and other species-rich habitats. The authors of the latest review, commissioned by Britain's finance ministry in March, 2019, hope its official status will lend extra weight to their calls to place ecosystems at the centre of economic decision-making.

"Nature is our home," said Partha Dasgupta, an economist at the University of Cambridge who led the study. "Good economics demands we manage it better." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government hosts a climate change summit in November, welcomed the findings.

"This year is critical in determining whether we can stop and reverse the concerning trend of fast-declining biodiversity," Johnson said. In a wide-ranging critique of conventional economics, the 602-page report urges policy-makers to accept that all business activity is "embedded" within nature, and to begin to value ecosystems accordingly.

The report's recommendations reflect a wider debate over whether gross domestic product is an appropriate measure of success, or whether alternative measures could be used to reflect environmental degradation. "GDP does not account for the depreciation of assets, including the natural environment," the report says. "As our primary measure of economic success, it therefore encourages us to pursue unsustainable economic growth and development."

Instead, the authors propose a concept of "inclusive wealth" that would reflect the health of a country's assets - including its natural assets. They also call for new ways of assessing the value of the many benefits that nature provides, from clean air and fertile soils to pollination, which would enable policy-makers to better assess trade-offs.

"We know in our hearts that we're misusing the Earth's resources," said Roger Gifford, chair of the London-based Green Finance Institute. "The Dasgupta report is really key for helping us to begin the measurement process." Researchers welcomed the findings, saying it could help make the often "intangible" benefits of preserving nature clearer.

"The Dasgupta Review will be key in lifting the importance of biodiversity ... in making this intangible into something tangible," said Nicola Beaumont, an expert in ecosystem services at Plymouth Marine Laboratory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Americans scramble for appointments for second COVID-19 vaccine dose

As more Americans ready for their second COVID-19 vaccine shot, some patients are falling through the cracks of an increasingly complex web of providers and appointment systems. While many people are getting their required second doses, the...

Chicago schools make progress in talks with teachers on COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago Public Schools said it made progress in talks on Monday with the citys teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan that could prevent a possible work stoppage and allow thousands of students to resume in-person classes. Chicago Mayor L...

NFL-Gronkowski, Kelce set for Super Bowl clash of transformative tight end talent

On the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and his Kansas City Chiefs counterpart Travis Kelce are fierce NFL rivals.Off the field, however, there is nothing but love between the two 31-year-olds. Hes the best player on the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets firmer as retail frenzy unsettles outlook

Asian markets looked set for a modestly firmer start on Tuesday as global markets faced another chaotic week, with retail investors expanding their duel with Wall Street into commodities and driving up the price of silver.In early Asian tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021