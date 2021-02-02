Left Menu

Wetlands must be protected, preserved and restored: David Parker

Wetlands filter out unhealthy and damaging substances, and act as buffers for flooding, as nutrient cyclers, water purifiers and as important carbon sinks. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-02-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 08:37 IST
Wetlands must be protected, preserved and restored: David Parker
Funding, through the Government’s Jobs for Nature programme, is supporting the implementation of the new regulations and the restoration and protection of wetlands around the country.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

"Wetlands are a precious taonga and must be protected, preserved and restored," Environment Minister David Parker said today on World Wetlands Day.

Wetlands filter out unhealthy and damaging substances, and act as buffers for flooding, as nutrient cyclers, water purifiers and as important carbon sinks.

In addition, wetlands provide vital habitat for a diverse range of endemic flora and fauna, including critically endangered birds like matuku and kotuku, as well as 67 per cent of freshwater and estuarine fish species and 13 per cent of nationally threatened plant species.

"Wetlands play a central role in our freshwater system but are extremely fragile. The job for us is to make sure our wetlands can continue to survive, thrive and support a healthy environment for all New Zealanders.

"The value of wetlands has not always been recognised, and many were drained for housing and development, and other land uses. As a result, 90 per cent of our wetlands have been lost.

"We have put in place the Essential Freshwater package of regulatory reforms which aims to stop further degradation, show material improvements within five years and restore our waterways to health within a generation. Strong wetland protection and measures to encourage regeneration are a key part of this," David Parker said.

Funding, through the Government's Jobs for Nature programme, is supporting the implementation of the new regulations and the restoration and protection of wetlands around the country.

In 2020 the Government committed more than $64 million from Jobs for Nature towards council projects, many of which involve wetland restoration. This includes the Opuatia Wetlands Project in Waikato and the Wairarapa Moana Wetlands project.

"The Government is committed to strong protection for our wetlands to recognise the valuable role they play and the large-scale loss of wetlands due to human activity."

The most up to date information on the state of our wetlands can be found in Our freshwater 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release )

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese syringe producers under pressure as vaccination programmes drive order surge

Chinese syringe makers are warning that they may only be able to fulfil some orders as late as June, as global coronavirus vaccination programmes put unprecedented levels of pressure on their factory lines and snarl the countrys own vaccine...

12 children in Maharashtra's Yavatmal administered sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine

Twelve children under five years of age were admitted to a hospital after they were administered sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Maharashtras Yavatmal on Monday, informed Yavatmal District Council Chief Executive Officer Shrikr...

Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to mend relations

Chinas top diplomat called on Tuesday for Beijing and Washington to put relations back on a predictable and constructive path, saying the United States should stop meddling in Chinas internal affairs, like Hong Kong and Tibet.Yang Jiechi, d...

Liverpool sign Davies and Kabak; Minamino makes switch to Southampton

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has joined Southampton on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The Japan international has headed to St Marys after a deal was agreed with Southampton on the transfer deadline day. Minamino played ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021