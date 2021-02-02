Science News Roundup: Some lingering COVID-19 issues seen in children; patients' antibodies attack multiple virus targets

Science News Roundup: Some lingering COVID-19 issues seen in children; patients' antibodies attack multiple virus targetsReuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Some lingering COVID-19 issues are seen in children; patients' antibodies attack multiple virus targets
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Long-lasting COVID-19 effects were seen in children
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)