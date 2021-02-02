Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Some lingering COVID-19 issues seen in children; patients' antibodies attack multiple virus targets

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Some lingering COVID-19 issues seen in children; patients' antibodies attack multiple virus targets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Some lingering COVID-19 issues are seen in children; patients' antibodies attack multiple virus targets

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Long-lasting COVID-19 effects were seen in children

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now WHO at animal health facility, fewest new China cases in a monthA team of investigators led by the World Health Organization WHO visited on Tuesday an animal health facility in Chi...

Build bridges, not walls: Rahul to Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and road blocks set up at farmer agitation sites on Delhis borders, and asked the Centre to build bridges and not walls.Farmers protest sites at Delhis borders ...

WRAPUP 7-Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

A social media-driven buying spree lifted silver to an eight-year high on Monday but the rally cooled on doubts about the ability of retail traders who are normally focused on stocks to move prices in a bigger, more liquid commodities marke...

PM Oli calls Constitutional Council meeting amid ongoing political crisis in Nepal

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called a meeting of the Constitutional Council on Wednesday at 11 am. The meeting comes after students protesting against the dissolution of Parliament clashed with po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021