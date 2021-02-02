15th Finance Com recommends Rs 1,075 cr embankment-cum-road for Majuli, Rs 300 cr for Kamakhya temple

Assam's Majuli will have a new embankment-cum-road around the island as the 15th Finance Commission has recommended for it along with a project for comprehensive development of the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

The commission has recommended Rs 1,075 crore for the construction of the new embankment-cum-road around the world's largest inhabited riverine island and Rs 300 crore for the comprehensive development of the Kamakhya temple complex.

The 15th Finance Commission, headed by N K Singh, submitted its report to Parliament on Monday.

Majuli is also the seat of Assam's Vaishnavite monasteries (sattras).

It is a part of the vast dynamic river system of Brahmaputra basin with a total length of 2,706 km and a catchment area of 580,000 sq km. The island extends for a length of about 80 km, 10-15 km in breadth with a total area of about 875 sq km and at an elevation of 85-90 metres above the sea level.

Because of its peculiar location, Majuli gets inundated not only in severe floods but also in normal floods.

Erosion on the southern side of the island has been going on since 1950, constantly reducing the area of the land, eroding many villages and 'sattras'.

The embankment-cum-road, once constructed, is expected to solve the problem of erosion of Majuli and provide comfort for road travel around the island.

According to the 2011 census, the total population of Majuli is 1.67 lakh who live in 248 villages.

The Kamakhya temple, located in Guwahati, is one of the biggest Shakti shrines in the country. Situated on the Nilachal hills, this temple is an important pilgrimage centre for tantric worshippers and Hindus. It is also considered important as it is the temple where the beliefs and practices of the Aryan communities coincide with non-Aryan communities.

There are several legends and myths associated with this temple. According to one of the popular legends, it is believed that the reproductive organ of Sati settled on the earth at this place, which was followed by her death. On the other hand, another popular belief states that this temple is associated with Goddess Kali.

Ambubachi Mela is one of the major festivals of this temple. The festival is held every year to commemorate the yearly menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya.

