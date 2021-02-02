Left Menu

Leopard, two hyenas found dead in Gurgaon's Sohna

A leopard and two hyenas were found dead at Saap ki Nangli village in Gurgaon districts Sohna, police said on Tuesday, adding that the animals did not bear any injury mark.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:25 IST
Leopard, two hyenas found dead in Gurgaon's Sohna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A leopard and two hyenas were found dead at Saap ki Nangli village in Gurgaon district's Sohna, police said on Tuesday, adding that the animals did not bear any injury mark. The animal carcasses were spotted by local villagers on Tuesday after which they informed police, an official at the Sohna (City) police station told PTI over the phone.

The bodies appeared to be a few days old. The animals bore no injury mark and autopsy by wildlife officials will reveal the cause of their death," he said, adding the leopard and the hyenas were found lying at some distance from each other.

He said police informed the wildlife officials and the Forest Department after the villagers alerted them about the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump uses impeachment response to vent about election defeat

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday found a new outlet to air his unfounded claims about voter fraud, using his legal response to impeachment charges against him in the U.S. Congress as a vehicle for his conspiracy theory.Trumps claim ...

Criminal killed in exchange of fire with police in UP

In a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Police, the Delhi Police on Tuesday killed a criminal, who was wanted in a murder case of a constable, after an exchange of fire in Baraut area, officials said. The accused was identified as Zaved ali...

Russia rejects Western calls to free Navalny as divorced from reality - RIA

Russias foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected Western calls to free jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as divorced from reality and told the West not to meddle in its sovereign affairs, the RIA news agency reported.Dont meddle in the inter...

France's Macron calls for immediate release of Navalny

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said that respect for human rights and democratic freedoms are not negotiable.The condemnation of Alexei Navalny is unacceptable. A polit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021