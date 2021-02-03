Left Menu

Cold wave sweeps parts of Odisha; Phulbani coldest at 4.5 deg C

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:26 IST
Cold wave sweeps parts of Odisha; Phulbani coldest at 4.5 deg C
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Cold wave prevailed in parts of Odisha, with minimum temperatures remaining below 10 degrees Celsius at nine places, the Met office said on Tuesday.

Phulbani, the district headquarters of Kandhamal, recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

''Minimum temperatures observed appreciable fall at a few places in the districts of south coastal Odisha and at one or two places in the districts of South interior Odisha,'' an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The minimum temperature was below normal at most places in several districts.

Darnigbadi registered the minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, while Balangir recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius and Jharsuguda and Keonjhar experienced a cold night recording of 8.2 degrees Celsius each.

Bhawanipatna and Sonepur recorded the minimum temperature of 8.5 and 9.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while that in Angul and Baripada was 9.6 degrees Celsius each.

The minimum temperatures recorded in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, were 11.8 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

In a bulletin, the IMD official said that the cold wave is very likely to prevail at a few places in districts such as Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Bolangir on Wednesday.

The IMD said that the cold wave may cause mild health concerns for infants and elderly people.

''Avoid prolonged exposure to cold during night/early in the morning. Keep livestock indoors and IN shaded areas during night and early in the morning,'' the IMD suggested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump uses impeachment response to vent about election defeat

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday found a new outlet to air his unfounded claims about voter fraud, using his legal response to impeachment charges against him in the U.S. Congress as a vehicle for his conspiracy theory.Trumps claim ...

Criminal killed in exchange of fire with police in UP

In a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Police, the Delhi Police on Tuesday killed a criminal, who was wanted in a murder case of a constable, after an exchange of fire in Baraut area, officials said. The accused was identified as Zaved ali...

Russia rejects Western calls to free Navalny as divorced from reality - RIA

Russias foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected Western calls to free jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as divorced from reality and told the West not to meddle in its sovereign affairs, the RIA news agency reported.Dont meddle in the inter...

France's Macron calls for immediate release of Navalny

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said that respect for human rights and democratic freedoms are not negotiable.The condemnation of Alexei Navalny is unacceptable. A polit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021