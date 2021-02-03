Treasury, World Bank stress need to improve vaccine access for poorest countries

Treasury, World Bank stress need to improve vaccine access for poorest countriesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 06:51 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday stressed the need to coordinate in responding the global pandemic, improving vaccine access for the poorest countries, and combating climate change, Treasury said.
During a call with Malpass, Yellen "emphasized that climate change is an existential threat to our environment and global economy and urged robust support to low-income countries," Treasury said in a statement.
"The Secretary highlighted the need to work closely to help countries reduce debt vulnerabilities and improve debt sustainability and transparency," it added. She noted her appreciation for the World Bank's efforts in these areas.
