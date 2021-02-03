Cabinet to let Governor decide on change in construction laws

The Left DemocraticFront (LDF) government in Kerala on Wednesday decided to recommend to the state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to issuean ordinance to amend the panchayat-municipal rules toexpedite the issuance of building permits.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired byChief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The law is being amended so that the construction of abuilding can commence based on the certificate ofits owner and the empanelled licensee authorised to prepareand submit the plan.

The empanelled licensee are architect, engineer,building designer, supervisor or town planner. Upon receipt of the plan, the secretary of the localbody must issue a certificate within five working days.

The draft Bill includes provisions that would considerthis document as permit to start construction of thebuilding,an official press release said.

The proposed law provides for fines and revocation ofthe licence if the information in the self-certificationprovided by the landowner or licensee is found incorrect at alater stage.

The fines would be Rs 2 lakhs for buildings with an areaof upto 100 sq m, Rs 4 lakhs upto 200 sq m and Rs 6 lakhs forupto 300 sq m.

The building owner and the empanelled licensee mustjointly certify that the building plan and the site plancomply with existing laws, regulations and other statutoryprovisions.

The proposed amendment would apply to houses less than 7m in height, upto 2-storey high and less than 300 sq m inarea.

It would also be applicable to hostels, orphanages,dormitories, old age homes, seminaries and religiousbuildings with a height of less than 7 m and a floor area ofless than 200 sq m.

Construction of commercial buildings less than 7 m inheight, upto 2 storeys and less than 100 sq. m in area, andalso the construction of non-hazardous industrial buildingscan be started on the basis of self-certification.

Also, the Cabinet decided to change the Panchayat/Townbuilding rules requiring the local government secretary totake a decision within 15 days after receiving theapplication for the construction as against the present 30days.

