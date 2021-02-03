Tripura MP writes to Shah for including state in assistance scheme for tea workers

An MP from Tripura on Wednesdaywrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Centre to includethe state in the Rs 1,000-crore assistance programme for teaworkers in Assam and West Bengal announced in the Union Budgetfor 2021-22.

Lok Sabha MP from West Tripura constituency, PratimaBhoumik, said the state has 48 tea estates, where more than15,000 workers are engaged, of whom, around 50 per cent arewomen.

''It is requested to kindly extend the scheme to thestate of Tripura for the welfare of tea workers,'' she wrote inthe letter.

''I am confident that this Budget will enhance ease ofliving for the common man by simplifying procedures and rules.

It will bring positive changes for individuals, investors,industry and infrastructure sector,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)