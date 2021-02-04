PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Johnson remains cautious on easing England's lockdown https://on.ft.com/3pMVMMW McKinsey fires investment bank researchers after policy breaches https://on.ft.com/3pQieog

JD Sports swells potential deals war chest to more than £1bn https://on.ft.com/36F0vsG Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned on Wednesday against an early lifting of England's lockdown restrictions, as the UK reached the milestone of vaccinating more than 10 million people against coronavirus. Consulting firm McKinsey has fired or suspended several members of its investment banking research team as it investigates violations of its policies.

JD Sports Fashion Plc said on Wednesday it plans to raise almost 500 million pounds in a share issue "to capitalise on acquisition opportunities" as the UK retailer pushes on with global expansion amid the pandemic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

