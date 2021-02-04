PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 4
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 06:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 06:17 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Johnson remains cautious on easing England's lockdown https://on.ft.com/3pMVMMW McKinsey fires investment bank researchers after policy breaches https://on.ft.com/3pQieog
JD Sports swells potential deals war chest to more than £1bn https://on.ft.com/36F0vsG Overview
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned on Wednesday against an early lifting of England's lockdown restrictions, as the UK reached the milestone of vaccinating more than 10 million people against coronavirus. Consulting firm McKinsey has fired or suspended several members of its investment banking research team as it investigates violations of its policies.
JD Sports Fashion Plc said on Wednesday it plans to raise almost 500 million pounds in a share issue "to capitalise on acquisition opportunities" as the UK retailer pushes on with global expansion amid the pandemic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- McKinsey
- Johnson
- British
- England
ALSO READ
Theresa May rebukes Boris Johnson as UK welcomes Biden era
Kenneth Branagh to play UK PM Boris Johnson in series about Covid crisis
New UK variant of coronavirus may be more deadly, says Boris Johnson
New UK variant of coronavirus may be more deadly, says Boris Johnson
UK PM Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID