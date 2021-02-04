Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates state's first heliport

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Thursday inaugurated the state's first heliportin Majuli district with the facility of simultaneous landingof three helicopters.

The heliport in Keralagaon area of Majuli, representedby the chief minister in the state assembly, was constructedat an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh with an aim to boost tourismin the world's largest river island.

The chief minister also inaugurated a guest house,constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, in the area.

Sonowal later told the media that the state governmenthas made dedicated efforts to position Majuli as an importanttourist destination of the world and expressed hope that theheliport would significantly facilitate tourist flow.

The state government has also undertaken severalprojects to strengthen road infrastructure in the riverisland, and steps are being taken for construction of thebridge connecting Majuli with Jorhat, the chief minister said.

The technical bid has already been opened, and thefinancial bid would open in the next few days, following whichthe construction process would start soon, he said.

Two Ro-Pax ferries would also be pressed into servicewithin this month giving a new push to river transportation inMajuli, he added.

The chief minister also laid the foundation for theinfrastructure improvement project of Sankarjyoti High Schoolwith a financial outlay of Rs 25 lakh.

