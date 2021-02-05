Major fire at scrap godown in Mumbai's Mankhurd, none injured

A major fire broke out at a scrapgodown in suburban Mankhurd here on Friday, but there was noreport of any injury to anyone so far, officials said.

The incident occurred in Mandala area around 2.45 pm,they said.

''The blaze erupted in a scrap material godown. It is a'level-3' (major) fire. Eleven fire engines and as manytankers are currently engaged in the firefighting operation,''a fire brigade official said.

''There is no report of injury to anyone so far,'' hesaid, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

