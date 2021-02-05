Maha CM holds meeting in Aurangabad to review development work

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held a meeting with the officialsin Aurangabad to take stock of the ongoing development worksin the district.

The meeting was held at the district collectoratehere.

Talking to PTI, a top official from the districtadministration said, ''The chief minister took a review of theworks related to irrigation and Aurangabad Smart City project,among others.'' Thackeray first went to the Delhi Gate area of thecity, where the work of a water tank is in progress.

As the ground-breaking ceremony of the district sportscomplex was cancelled, the CM later reached the collectoroffice.

Shiv Sena MLC and party's district unit chief AmbadasDanve said, ''The chief minister came to Aurangabad and took areview of the ongoing projects. He discussed 43 differentissues and took a review of the action taken on them.'' When contacted, district collector Sunil Chavan saidthese issues included four-laning of Aurangabad-Paithan road,additional land for Harsul garbage processing centre, makingtourist centres at Ajanta and Ellora operational andemployment guarantee scheme.

''The issue of requirement of funds for section work ofleft canal of Palkhed dam, which is feeder canal for Narangiproject that provides water to Vaijapur in Aurangabad, wasalso discussed during the meeting,'' a senior official said.

