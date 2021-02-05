HP: After fresh snowfall, Shimla, Kufri & Dalhousie reel under sub-zero temperatures

Himachal Pradesh's major tourist hotspots Shimla, Kufri and Dalhousie shivered at sub-zero temperatures on Friday following fresh snowfall in the state, the meteorological department said.

As per data provided by the Meteorological department, Kufri received 60 cm snowfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by Shimla 57 cm, Keylong and Kalpa 6 cm each, Manali 5 cm and Dalhousie 3 cm.

The minimum temperature in the state decreased by two to three degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla settled at minus 3.1, minus 1.2 and minus 1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Manali registered a low of zero degree Celsius, Singh added.

Minimum temperatures are further likely to fall by three to five notches in the next two days, he added.

However, the maximum temperature in the state increased by four to five degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 22.2 degrees Celsius, he added.

The weather will remain dry from February 6 to 11, he added.

