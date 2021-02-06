Left Menu

Rainfall expected to ease bushfire in Australia's west

Firefighters battling a devastating bushfire that has destroyed 86 homes on the outskirts of Perth in Western Australia hope heavy rain forecast over the weekend will help douse the flames, state authorities said on Saturday. Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in Perth, complicating a five-day lockdown imposed on Monday on the state capital after Western Australia detected its first coronavirus infection in 10 months.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 11:04 IST
Rainfall expected to ease bushfire in Australia's west
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Firefighters battling a devastating bushfire that has destroyed 86 homes on the outskirts of Perth in Western Australia hope heavy rain forecast over the weekend will help douse the flames, state authorities said on Saturday.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in Perth, complicating a five-day lockdown imposed on Monday on the state capital after Western Australia detected its first coronavirus infection in 10 months. State Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said the fire had been contained, meaning fire fighters have stopped the fire from spreading but it is still actively burning.

"We expect light rain to commence early this afternoon, but the really heavy rain that will really help us with the fire won't occur until later this evening and into tomorrow," Klemm said at a televised press conference. "But the devastation (the fire) has caused ... will stay with us for a long period of time."

The origins of the fire are still unknown, but Klemm said it was not suspicious. Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan warned that the wet weather brought new risks of tree falls and other dangers.

The blazes were a painful reminder of the scores of fires that razed through Australia's east, south and west last year and burnt more than 12.6 million hectares (31 million acres) - nearly the size of Greece. More than 3,000 homes were lost, and 33 people died. Perth, a city of two million people where there was a single case of the coronavirus reported a week ago, exited on Friday evening a snap five-day COVID-19 lockdown after reporting no cases for five straight days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM hails country's judiciary for safeguarding people's rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday hailed the countrys judiciary, saying that it hasperformed its duty well in safeguarding peoples rights,upholding personal liberty, and also in the situations whennational interests need to be priorit...

Rahul Gandhi says farm laws dangerous for country, offers support to protesting farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended support to the agitating farmers and said that the new agriculture laws are not only dangerous for them, but for the whole country. The peaceful satyagraha of Annadata is in the national int...

UN envoy condemns Myanmar's military coup, calls for immediate release of detained leaders

In a first contact between the UN and Myanmar Army since generals seized power in a bloodless coup, the Secretary Generals special envoy on Myanmar spoke with the countrys deputy military chief and expressed strong condemnation of its actio...

Delhi HC appoints nodal officer to initiate dialogue with sanitation workers' unions

The Delhi High Court has appointed Deputy Labour Commissioner of South District as the nodal officer to initiate the dialogue with the sanitation workers unions in various municipal corporations. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on Friday also issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021