Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Adampur in Punjab recorded its minimum at 4 degrees Celsius, according to an official of the MeT Department here.

Among other places in Punjab, Pathankot, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows at 4.8, 5, 4.6, 5.2 and 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimum temperature at 6, 8.8 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 6.9, 6.7 and 6.4 degrees Celsius, respectively -- up to three degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperatures of Narnaul, Bhiwani and Sirsa were 6, 6.5 and 6.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

