Will not allow an inch of its land to be misused : Odisha

Following reports of Andhra Pradesh planning to hold rural polls in some disputed bordering villages in Koraput and Gajapati, Odisha government Saturday said it will not allow an inch of its land to be misused by the neighbouring state.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister SudamMarandi said this in reply to a question on the state governments steps to stop Andhra Pradesh's alleged attempt to hold gram panchayat polls within Odisha territory.

He said the Odisha government is aware of the Andhra Pradesh governments attempts in Koraput and Gajapatidistricts.

The Odisha government is committed to doing its best to resolve the issue and ''There is no question of giving away an inch of the land of belonging to it.

''Appropriate measures will be taken at the proper time,'' he said but refused to divulge details.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a Rs 150crore package for Kotia Gram Panchayat in Koraput district and inaugurated projects of Rs 18 crore recently. He will also visit the Kotia cluster of villages soon and transform it into a model panchayat, Marandi said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has planned rural polls on February 13 and 17 in some villages located in OdishasKoraput and Gajapati districts.

