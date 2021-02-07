Left Menu

Entire nation praying for Uttarakhand, relief work in full swing: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modion Sunday said relief work is in full progress inUttarakhands Chamoli district, where a glacier burst, leadingto a massive flood and causing large-scale devastation.Modi, while addressing a public rally here, said he isin constant touch with the chief minister of Uttarakhand, andis keeping track of the situation.Today, we are at one end of Maa Ganga.

PTI | Haldia | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 18:53 IST
Entire nation praying for Uttarakhand, relief work in full swing: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modion Sunday said relief work is in full progress inUttarakhand's Chamoli district, where a glacier burst, leadingto a massive flood and causing large-scale devastation.

Modi, while addressing a public rally here, said he isin constant touch with the chief minister of Uttarakhand, andis keeping track of the situation.

''Today, we are at one end of Maa Ganga. But the stateof Uttarakhand, which is the origin of Maa Ganga, is facing adisaster. I am in constant touch with the chief minister ofUttarakhand, the Union home minister and officials of theNDRF,'' he said.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway and everyattempt is being made to help the affected people, the primeminister said.

Hailing the fighting spirit of the people ofUttarakhand, Modi said the entire nation is praying for them.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off atJoshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday,resulting in a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in thenorthern state are feared dead, officials said, adding, manyvillages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple severely hurt in cylinder blast-fire in Thane high-rise

A couple was severely injured in acylinder blast-fire in a high-rise in GB Road area of Thanecity, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place around 1015pm on Saturday inthe couples 21st floor flat and the two were rescued byfirefig...

Centre trying best to reduce fuel prices, but onus also on state govt: Irani in Rajasthan

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said the Centre is trying its best to reduce fuel prices and the Rajasthan government should also do its part.While the Centre is trying its best to reduce the fuel prices, the Ashok Gehlot government i...

As minister, I was against power projects on Ganga, its main tributaries: Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti Sunday said the Uttarakhand flood tragedy triggered by a glacier burst is a matter of concern as well as a warning, and added that as a minister she had spoken against having any power project on the Ganga and its majo...

U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn 60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White Houses proposed 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The exact details of how it shou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021