Entire nation praying for Uttarakhand, relief work in full swing: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modion Sunday said relief work is in full progress inUttarakhand's Chamoli district, where a glacier burst, leadingto a massive flood and causing large-scale devastation.

Modi, while addressing a public rally here, said he isin constant touch with the chief minister of Uttarakhand, andis keeping track of the situation.

''Today, we are at one end of Maa Ganga. But the stateof Uttarakhand, which is the origin of Maa Ganga, is facing adisaster. I am in constant touch with the chief minister ofUttarakhand, the Union home minister and officials of theNDRF,'' he said.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway and everyattempt is being made to help the affected people, the primeminister said.

Hailing the fighting spirit of the people ofUttarakhand, Modi said the entire nation is praying for them.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off atJoshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday,resulting in a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in thenorthern state are feared dead, officials said, adding, manyvillages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

