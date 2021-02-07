Odisha opposes NMA's draft heritage byelaws for Lord Jagannath Temple

The Odisha government,state's two major political parties and servitors of Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri on Sunday strongly objected to theNational Monuments Authority's draft heritage byelaws whichprohibits any construction activity in the 100 metre peripheryof the 12th-century shrine.

The NMA under the Union Ministry of Culture haspublished the draft heritage byelaws of Centrally ProtectedMonument Shri Jagannath Temple and subsidiary shrines togetherwith adjacent area in Puri in its website nma.gov.in and hasinvited suggestions and comments from the public tillFebrurary 18.

The National Monuments Authority said the draftheritage byelaws have been prepared as per Section 20(E) ofAncient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act,2010 and Rule 18 of National Monuments Authority (Appointment,Function and Conduct of Business) Rules, 2011.

Sharply reacting over the proposed draft, the ShreeJagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in a letter to theMember Secretary, NMA urged him to withdraw the notificationimmediately ''to protect the interest of the Lords, sevayaksand devotees at large.'' ''I request you to immediately withdraw the draftnotification under reference. If National Monuments Authorityis still of the considered view that any further regulatoryframework of any nature is required and further the cause of'Mula Peetha' (original seat) of Shree Jagannath) at Puri, youare invited for a detailed consultation and discussion withmembers of Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee (SJTMC)before any such fresh attempt is made,'' SJTA chiefadministrator Krishan Kumar said in a letter to the NMA MemberSecretary.

Kumar said that a large number of habitations (sahis),which are more than a millennium, existed around ShreeJagannath Temple in Puri. These habitations are mainly ofservitors families, who have been rendering services to Lordssince time immemorial. With imposition of restrictions, theyare likely to be severely and adversely affected.

They must be consulted before any process to restricttheir rights is undertaken by the NMA. It may put an adverseimpact on continuity of rituals of Lord Jagannath at thetemple, the SJTA chief administrator said.

He also informed the NMA about ongoing projects of SriMandir in Puri. The state government has acquired lands andproperties for strengthening safety and security of thecenturies old shrine for the project of Shree JagannathHeritage Corridor (SJHC), he said.

''This project (SJHC) will also provide pilgrims withfacilities such as drinking water, toilets, cloak rooms andQueue Management System. These properties have been acquiredby the state government through negotiations and most of thepeople have come forward to contribute their lands andproperties for the purpose of this project.

''Any regulation which has the potential to restrictdevelopment of facilities and amenities on lands voluntarilycontributed by the devotees of the Lord will hurt theirsentiments,'' Kumar wrote to the NMA Member Secretary.

Puri's Lok Sabha member Pinaki Misra (BJD) termed theNMA move as a ''conspiracy'' by the Centre to stop ongoingbeautification projects of the Jagannath Temple as well asLingaraj Temple in Odisha.

''Outrageous attempt by the Central Govt to derail theextraordinary work being done due to HCM's untiring efforts toimprove surroundings of Shri Mandir and Lingaraj Mandir.

Clubbing our living Gods' abode with mausoleums isblasphemous. Odia sentiments deeply hurt,'' Mishra said in atwitter post.

He said that the SJTA has already written to the NMAexplaining why the draft notification deserved to be withdrawnforthwith. ''Hope and trust good sense prevails and thislegitimate request is acceded to immediately,'' Mishra said.

Puri's BJP MLA Jayanta Sarangi said the draft byelawsof NMA are not acceptable. The people of Puri have alreadygiven up a lot in the name of development including demolitionof houses, shops and mutts within 75 metres of the temple.

''There is a need to rethink on the draft notificationsfor the Srimandir'', Sarangi said, adding that he will raisethe issue at the government level, if the need arises.

Taking to twitter, Petroleum and Natural Gas MinisterDharmendra Pradhan said: ''The bylaws are restrictive in natureand more time and consideration should be given on matters ofsuch religious importance. Shri@prahladspatel has assured thatGOI will not take any step that hinders the development of SriMandir & in anyway interferes with local sentiments.'' Pradhan said he has also requested Union CultureMinister Prahlad Singh Patel to publish these draft byelaws inOdia. ''He assured me to uphold the best interest of the peopleof Odisha with highest regards for the sentiments of LordJagannaths devotees,'' Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, a section of servitors living close to thetemple staged a demonstration before the Lion's Gate of theJagannath temple Puri strongly opposing the provisions of theNMA's draft heritage byelaws.

''We will not hesitate to take the matter to theSupreme Court as it directly affects the lives of hundreds ofservitors,'' said Binayak Dasmohapatra, a senior servitor ofthe temple.

As tension mounted in the holy city over the NMA draftnotification, Puri District Magistrate-cum-Collector SamarthVerma said: ''We are examining the draft notification. Stepswill be taken on basis of suggestions from the Shree JagannathTemple Administration (SJTA), district authorities, Srimandirservitors and other stakeholders''.

