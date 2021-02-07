Left Menu

Deeply shocked: Munda on Uttarakhand disaster

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-02-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 20:13 IST
Deeply shocked: Munda on Uttarakhand disaster
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Sunday said he was deeply shocked over thedisaster that struck Uttarkhand after a portion of Nanda Deviglacier broke off, leading to a massive flood.

Speaking to PTI here, Munda said that he is deeplysaddened by the natural disaster in Uttarakhand and prays toGod to protect everyone.

He said that during this time the people of Chamoliand surrounding areas should deal with this disaster withcaution and the Central Government under the leadership ofPrime Minister Narendra Modi will provide all possible help tothe state in dealing with the disaster A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off inUttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering anavalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system thatwashed away hydroelectric stations and trapped more than 100labourers who are feared dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U’khand flood: Green experts point at increased human intervention in Himalayan region

Increasing human intervention in ecologically sensitive Himalayan region is making it more vulnerable to climate change, environment experts said on Sunday as a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, triggering mas...

Couple severely hurt in cylinder blast-fire in Thane high-rise

A couple was severely injured in acylinder blast-fire in a high-rise in GB Road area of Thanecity, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place around 1015pm on Saturday inthe couples 21st floor flat and the two were rescued byfirefig...

Centre trying best to reduce fuel prices, but onus also on state govt: Irani in Rajasthan

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said the Centre is trying its best to reduce fuel prices and the Rajasthan government should also do its part.While the Centre is trying its best to reduce the fuel prices, the Ashok Gehlot government i...

As minister, I was against power projects on Ganga, its main tributaries: Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti Sunday said the Uttarakhand flood tragedy triggered by a glacier burst is a matter of concern as well as a warning, and added that as a minister she had spoken against having any power project on the Ganga and its majo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021