Deeply shocked: Munda on Uttarakhand disaster

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Sunday said he was deeply shocked over thedisaster that struck Uttarkhand after a portion of Nanda Deviglacier broke off, leading to a massive flood.

Speaking to PTI here, Munda said that he is deeplysaddened by the natural disaster in Uttarakhand and prays toGod to protect everyone.

He said that during this time the people of Chamoliand surrounding areas should deal with this disaster withcaution and the Central Government under the leadership ofPrime Minister Narendra Modi will provide all possible help tothe state in dealing with the disaster A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off inUttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering anavalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system thatwashed away hydroelectric stations and trapped more than 100labourers who are feared dead.

