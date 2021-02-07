Left Menu

Two teams of glaciologists will head to Joshimath-Tapovan to study causes behind flood in Chamoli

Two teams of glaciologists will head to Joshimath-Tapovan on Monday to study the causes of massive flood caused after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, the director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology said.Kalachand Sain said two teams of glaciologists - one with two members and other with three members - will leave Dehradun on Monday morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:01 IST
Two teams of glaciologists will head to Joshimath-Tapovan to study causes behind flood in Chamoli
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Two teams of glaciologists will head to Joshimath-Tapovan on Monday to study the causes of massive flood caused after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology said.

Kalachand Sain said two teams of glaciologists - one with two members and other with three members - will leave Dehradun on Monday morning. The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), studies various aspects of the Himalayas, including the glaciers and seismic activities in the region. It had also conducted studies on the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand that killed nearly 5,000 people. ''The teams will study the reasons behind the incident. Our teams will be looking into different aspects of glaciology,'' Sain said, adding that it is too early to comment on the development.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.

Sain added that the Sunday's incident was quite ''peculiar'' as there was no rain or melting of snow. The glacier burst led to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tally roseto 5,71,371 on Sunday as 193 more people tested positive forthe infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the statescoronavirus death toll to 10,207, a health bulletin said.Kolkata reported the highest nu...

Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, poor and needy women will be made self-reliant: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana and Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission HSRLM poor and needy women will be made self-reliant.He further said a district-level training centre will ...

Koraga community to be covered under quota, says Minister

Karnataka government is considering accommodation of the Koraga community in the list of quota for Scheduled Tribes, according to the stateMinister for Backward Classes Welfare and Religious Endowment Kota Srinivas Poojary.With the inclusio...

Italy reports 270 coronavirus deaths on Sunday

Italy reported 270 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 385 the day before, the health ministry said.The daily tally of new infections fell to 11,641 from 13,442 on Saturday, it said. Italy has recorded 91,273 deaths linked to CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021