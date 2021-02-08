Left Menu

Scientists find geological evidence of Sadiya earthquake at Himebasti Village

They found the first geological surface rupture signatures in the form of exposed deposits associated with rivers and streams deformed by a thrust fault along a Northeast dipping fault zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:15 IST
Scientists find geological evidence of Sadiya earthquake at Himebasti Village
This finding could contribute to a seismic hazard map of the eastern Himalaya, which can facilitate construction and planning in the region. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have found the first geological evidence of an earthquake at Himebasti Village on the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, documented by historians as Sadiya earthquake in history, which is recorded to have caused massive destruction in the region and almost destroyed the town in 1697 CE.

This finding could contribute to a seismic hazard map of the eastern Himalaya, which can facilitate construction and planning in the region.

Historical archives refer to often recurring earthquakes along the Eastern Himalaya for which geological evidence is lacking, raising the question of whether these events ruptured the surface or remained blind and how they contribute to the seismic budget of the region, which is home to millions of inhabitants.

Scientists from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), a research institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India, carried out a mega trench excavation at Himebasti village, Arunachal Pradesh, India, where the most recent event records the imprints of the 1697 Sadiya earthquake and analysed it with modern geological techniques.

They found the first geological surface rupture signatures in the form of exposed deposits associated with rivers and streams deformed by a thrust fault along a Northeast dipping fault zone. In order to constrain the causative faulting event at this site, the team dated twenty-one radiocarbon samples from the trench exposure.

They also found large tree trunks embedded in the youngest flood deposits at the exit of the Subansiri River (Sadiya town is located roughly 145 km southeast of Subansiri river), suggesting the post-seismic aggradation of the river following an array of aftershocks till six months in an abortive fashion. This work has been recently published in the journal 'Scientific Report'.

The study of the earthquake at Sadiya standing on a grassy plain, almost surrounded by forested Eastern Himalayas on the right bank of Lohit River, adds an important site to the seismic hazard assessment of the eastern Himalaya, which will benefit the inhabitants and help in providing better infrastructure across the Eastern Himalayan foothills which is one of the most densely populated regions in the world.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marathwada: 10L MSEDCL consumers get disconnection notices

The Maharashtra StateElectricity Distribution Company Limited MSEDCL has sentdisconnection notices via SMS to nearly 10 lakh consumers ineight districts of Marathwada, a senior official said onMonday.MSEDCL joint managing director Naresh Gi...

ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021

Hyderabad, Feb 8 PTI Indian School of Business ISBhas been ranked as the number one B-School in India and 23rdworldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021.It is the only B-School from India to figure in thetop25 globally.Alumni...

Wipro names Michael Seiger as country head for Germany, Austria

IT major Wipro Limited on Monday announced the appointment of Michael Seiger as the country head and managing director for Germany and Austria.Prior to this, Seiger was the Global Head of application management at Atos SE, where he led the ...

INOX Air Products bags contract from ArcelorMittal for air separation unit at Hazira Plant

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 8 ANIPRNewswire INOX Air Products INOXAP, Indias largest manufacturer of Industrial and Medical Gases, has announced that it has bagged a prestigious contract from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd AMNS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021