Labourer stabbed to death over monetary dispute in Rajasthan

A daily wage labourer was allegedly stabbed to death by a property sales manager at Borekheda police station area here over a monetary dispute, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Sharma (36), they said.

According to police, the victim worked at a construction site in Devashish Township. On Sunday, the accused Manish Agarwal (30) reached the site and tried to run over the labourer.

Agarwal then stabbed the victim and hit him with sticks before fleeing from the spot, they said.

The labourer was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

“The victim sustained a deep knife injury in his back below his armpit,” Mahendra Meena, SHO, Borekheda Police Station said.

A case has been registered against Agarwal in this connection, the officer said, adding that efforts are on to arrest him.

