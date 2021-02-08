Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:01 IST
Nitish launches Rs 5540 cr project which aims to make Patna hospital world class
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar onMonday launched an ambitious project that aims to upgrade thePatna Medical College Hospital and make the largest publichealth care centre in the state ''world class''.

At a function held inside the historical PMCH campus, theChief Minister laid the foundation stone of the 5462-bedhospital coming up at a cost of Rs 5540 crore, which isexpected to be complete in seven years, besides unveiling aplaque commemorating the occasion.

In his speech, Kumar expressed the desire that the projectbe completed within five years, ahead of the deadline, andspoke at length about the affinity he has for the PMCH whichhappens to be situated in the vicinity of the engineeringcollege, now upgraded as an NIT, of which he has been analumnus.

Fondly recalling the past glory of the once reputedmedical college and hospital, the chief minister said in thepast the PMCH used to be popular among patients from outsideBihar, including the adjacent country of Nepal.

He said the government will also be working towards makingthe new and improved PMCH more accessible than it is now,situated along the crowded Ashok Rajpath street which is proneto traffic snarls.

An elevated road would come up to facilitate easy transitof vehicles without getting stuck in the Ashok Rajpath.

Besides, an approach road will be built to connect thehospital with the ''Ganga Path'', which is being constructedalong the banks of the river and has come to be known as the''Marine Drive of Patna'' in local lexicon.

The chief minister also took the opportunity to showerpraise on the states medical professionals for keeping COVID19 under control in Bihar where the mortality rate has beenfar lower than the national average and vaccination was takingplace at a rapid rate.

Kumar said while mortality rate due to deadly coronavirusis 1.44 per cent in the country its 0.50 per cent in Bihar.

He said its matter of pride that Bihar has the highestvaccination percentage in the country.

Addressing the function, Union minister Ravi ShankarPrasad said since the hospital is part of his Patna Sahib LokSabha constituency it was his duty to extend all cooperationto it.

He said the centre as well as NDA government in the stateare committed to development of Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, state Healthminister Mangal Pandey and Principal Secretary Health PratyayaAmrit were present on the occasion among others.

