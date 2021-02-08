Left Menu

U.S. embassy in Myanmar says received reports of curfews in 2 biggest cities

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:03 IST
U.S. embassy in Myanmar says received reports of curfews in 2 biggest cities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States embassy in Myanmar said on Monday it had received reports that a curfew had been imposed in the country's two biggest cities, after a third day of big protests over last week's coup.

The embassy said on Twitter the reports said curfews were imposed in the commercial capital Yangon and the second-biggest city Mandalay, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time. It did not elaborate on the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala: 7 including CPIM leaders named in chargesheet in misappropriation of flood relief fund

The Crime Branch on Monday submitted the chargesheet in the case of misappropriation of the flood relief fund at the Vigilance court in Muvattupuzha at Ernakulam district. Seven persons have been named accused including Communist Party of I...

Pakistan Army rejects rumour of 'backdoor contacts' with Opposition parties

Pakistans powerful army on Monday rejected rumours that it was in contact with the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, through backdoor channels and said that the institution should not be dragged into politics.The PDM a...

After protests, Russian prison service wants more tasers, protective gear

Russias prison authority has this month issued tenders for the purchase of hundreds of tasers, smoke grenades and protective gear, according to state procurement documents. The orders follow mass rallies in support of Kremlin critic Alexei ...

Over 50 kg cannabis seized from Nagaland-registered truck in UP, 2 held

The Hathras Police in western Uttar Pradesh has arrested two people and seized over 50 kilograms of cannabis being transported in a Nagaland-registered truck, officials said on Monday.The seizure was made in Sikandrabad police station area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021