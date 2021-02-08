U.S. embassy in Myanmar says received reports of curfews in 2 biggest cities

U.S. embassy in Myanmar says received reports of curfews in 2 biggest citiesReuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:03 IST
The United States embassy in Myanmar said on Monday it had received reports that a curfew had been imposed in the country's two biggest cities, after a third day of big protests over last week's coup.
The embassy said on Twitter the reports said curfews were imposed in the commercial capital Yangon and the second-biggest city Mandalay, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time. It did not elaborate on the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
