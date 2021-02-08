Bengal future investment destination of the world: Mamata

Asserting that West Bengal is thefuture investment destination of the world, Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday announced a host of infrastructureprojects, which will entail investments to the tune of ''Rs72,000 crore and provide jobs to 3.29 lakh people''.

She said 1.5 crore jobs will be created in the stateover the next five years, maintaining that an equal number ofemployment opportunities have already been provided to people.

''Bengal is the destination of the whole world forinvestment and employment,'' she said, inaugurating a programmeof the West Bengal Youth and Sports Department at NetajiIndoor Stadium here.

''A proposal of Rs 62,000-crore investment forJangalmahal Industrial Town at Raghunathpur in Purulia hascome forward,'' Banerjee said.

She also announced a 100-acre pharmaceutical park atFalta in South 24 Parganas, an industrial park at Budge Budge,a mega industrial park at Mekhliganj in Coochbehar and thefourth phase of Barjora Industrial Park in Bankura.

Claiming that the state was developing in everysector, the chief minister said while there has been a 40-percent increase in joblessness in the country, in West Bengal,poverty ''has reduced by 40 per cent''.

''Those who come here and dish out lies, should knowthese facts which have been provided in Government of Indiarecords,'' the chief minister added.

Banerjee also virtually inaugurated someinfrastructure projects, including those of the AnimalResources Development Department and in the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, the BJP mocked Banerjee for making ''tallclaims'' over investment proposals and demanded a white paperfrom the state government on the proposed projects.

''We only knew about future and ongoing investments andinvestment proposals. But, the CM now has coined a new,unheard-of phrase 'possible investments'.

''We are not ready to digest such tall claims that haveno basis. Let the government come out with a white paperdetailing all projects and the ratio of central and statefundings,'' BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya told reporters.

He said the manner in which Banerjee had announcedconstruction of several flyovers across the city in theassembly, it became clear she was doing it for electionpurposes.

''To build so many flyovers, she has to effect evictionof a large number of people and acquire land. She herselfknows it is not feasible. She is only misleading people withan eye on the vote bank,'' Bhattacharya said.

''Let the CM tell how many contractual posts are therein West Bengal, from 'ban sahayak' to civic volunteers. Letthere be a white paper on it,'' he said.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, too, said thereis little truth in Banerjee's statements on investmentproposals.

''If she claims about Rs 12 lakh crore MoU signing, inreal sense even Rs 12,000 investment will not see the light ofday,'' Ghosh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)