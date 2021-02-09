Left Menu

Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic

But the government said on Sunday that only up to 15 family members within a radius of 10 km (6 miles) can gather for traditional reunion dinners. "If the pandemic continues for another one or two years, I hope the government and private sectors will support the Chinese culture," said instructor and troupe head Tang Puay Sen.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 06:31 IST
Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic

During normal Lunar New Year celebrations, one of Malaysia's leading lion dance troupes puts on gravity-defying performances by leaping in full costume between poles, to the beat of drums and crashing of cymbals and gongs.

The traditional Chinese lion dance has long been part of the festivities in the southeast Asian nation, but this year the Kun Seng Keng Lion & Dragon Dance Association has been brought down to earth with such public spectacles halted by the pandemic. "We are badly affected because, as a lion dance troupe, our main income comes from Lunar New Year, which helps to cover our expenses for the year," the group's deputy, Lim Wei Khang, told Reuters.

"But, given the pandemic is bad and the government has banned the lion dance, we will heed its advice and hope for a better next year." Malaysia managed to rein in the virus for much of last year, but recent months have seen a spike in cases, with more than 240,000 infections and 872 deaths.

Chinese are Malaysia's largest ethnic minority, making up just over a fifth of its 32 million people, and the Lunar New Year holidays are one of the country's biggest holidays. But the government said on Sunday that only up to 15 family members within a radius of 10 km (6 miles) can gather for traditional reunion dinners.

"If the pandemic continues for another one or two years, I hope the government and private sectors will support the Chinese culture," said instructor and troupe head Tang Puay Sen. "We need to stay optimistic because the movement control order is good for our family, our troupe members, and for everyone," added Tang, saying he hoped the troupe could still perform later this year.

"Once the pandemic is over, every day is New Year." (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

(Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cuba warns Colombia of possible ELN rebel attack

Cuba has warned that rebels from Colombias National Liberation Army ELN may be planning an attack on Bogota, the Colombian defense minister said on Monday. Cuban Ambassador Jose Luis Ponce on Monday sent a communication about a supposed ter...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar coup opponents vow to continue protest action

Opponents of Myanmars military coup vowed to continue non-violent action on Tuesday in the face of bans on big gatherings, night curfews and road closures after the biggest demonstrations in more than a decade.The Feb. 1 coup and detention ...

Five countries to abandon Pacific forum over leadership vote

Five Pacific island nations will start withdrawing from the regions main political forum, according to a joint statement, in the fallout from a fractious leadership vote last week.The presidents of Nauru, the Federated States of Micronesia ...

Tennis-Defending champion Kenin grinds into second round

Sofia Kenin launched her Australian Open defence with a 7-5 6-4 win over Maddison Inglis on Tuesday but found the going tough against the plucky Australian wildcard. Kenin was broken twice and slumped to a 3-1 deficit early before steadying...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021