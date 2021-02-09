Left Menu

Maha: Tiger dies in territorial fight in Tadoba reserve

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:45 IST
A tiger was allegedly killed in aterritorial fight in a buffer range of Tadoba Andhari TigerReserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra onTuesday, a forest official said.

The big cat, identified as T-40 and aged around threeyears, was found dead at Mudholi beat of Moharli buffer rangeof the reserve, chief conservator of forest and field directorof TATR Jitendra Ramgaonkar said.

The carcass was intact, but bore injury marks on theneck, face, back and hind legs, the official said, adding thatthe tiger may have died in a territorial fight.

All procedures were being carried out as per thestandard operating procedures of the National TigerConservation Authority, he said.

