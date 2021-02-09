Left Menu

Collapse of rock mass weakened due to freezing may have caused U'khand flash floods: Scientists

A rock mass weakened over a period of time due to freezing and thawing of snow must have led to the creation of a weak zone, triggering its collapse, which resulted in the formation of a temporary dam that eventually breached, causing the deadly floods in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Sunday, initial observations by scientists of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology WIHG suggest.Kalachand Sain, Director of the WIHG, said the incident occurred adjacent to the Raunthi glacier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:34 IST
Collapse of rock mass weakened due to freezing may have caused U'khand flash floods: Scientists

A rock mass weakened over a period of time due to freezing and thawing of snow must have led to the creation of a ''weak zone'', triggering its collapse, which resulted in the formation of a temporary dam that eventually breached, causing the deadly floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, initial observations by scientists of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) suggest.

Kalachand Sain, Director of the WIHG, said the incident occurred adjacent to the Raunthi glacier. The area also has glaciers that feed the Rishi Ganga river, which ultimately joins the Dhauli Ganga.

Sain said the avalanche must have taken place in the wee hours of Sunday while the temporary dam must have breached between 10-11 am.

Two teams comprising five glaciologists of the WIHG are at the site conducting observations. The teams carried out a helicopter survey of the area on Tuesday to find clues as to what led to the massive flash floods that swept everything on the way.

So far, the flash floods have claimed 31 lives.

''Our observations suggest that the rock mass may have weakened due to freezing and thawing over a period of time. This sometimes leads to the development of a weak zone and fractures,'' Sain said.

The area also witnessed precipitation in the preceding three days, followed by clear weather on the day of the event, which caused a freezing and thawing effect.

''The event occurred due to a slide of a large rock mass beneath the hanging glacier at 5,600 metres above sea level. It was observed that a huge rock and glacial ice masses collectively moved rapidly down the valley, taking away along with them all the snow and other loose material coming their way,'' Sain said.

The steep slopes of the mountains in the region further increased the intensity of the crash. The stretch of the avalanche was about three kilometres with an average slope of 37 degrees, before reaching the ''Raunthi Nala/Gadhera'' floor at an altitude of about 3,600 metres.

Thus, the rock-and-snow avalanche was able to entrain a vast amount of water and sediment.

''It seems that the materials blocked the water to the Raunthi Nala stream, causing a temporary water impoundment. The impounded water was eventually breached, which might have caused the catastrophic flash floods,'' Sain said.

An institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the WIHG studies the Himalayan environment and its geology. Sain said an initial report will be sent to the DST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 2,515 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra has reported 2,515 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 20,48,802 and the state has 1,69, 499 active cases.With 2,554 more patients discharged, the total discharges have risen t...

Haryana police thwarts attempt to push drug consignment in state

The Haryana Police on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to push a big drug consignment in the state and seized 527.8 Kilograms Doda Post from a truck in Hisar district. A Haryana police spokesperson informed, A police team, during night patrollin...

Man dresses as Yamraj in Bhubaneswar to raise awareness about traffic rules, COVID-19

A resident of Bhubaneswar dressed up like Yamraj to spread awareness regarding road safety rules and COVID-19 in the city I am a comedian and have been doing it for the last 25 years. I dressed as Yamraj to spread traffic awareness regardin...

French mayor defies COVID curbs to open city's museums

The mayor of the French city of Perpignan on Tuesday defied the governments COVID-19 restrictions and reopened four of the citys museums. We cannot stay locked down all our lives, the mayor, Louis Aliot, said inside Perpignans Rigaud museum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021