Three firms selected for developing Ayodhya as world-class city

The Ayodhya Development Authority has finalised three nodal firms, including a Canadian company, to chalk out the blueprint for developing Ayodhya into a world-class city, an official said on Tuesday.

The development comes two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set a deadline to develop infrastructure projects in Ayodhya.

Canada-based multinational firm LEA Associates South Asia Private Ltd and two Indian firms, L&T and Kukreja Architects, have been finalised to prepare the vision, implementation strategy and integrated infrastructure plan for the city, vice-chairman of the development authority Vishal Singh said.

The Canada-based firm was part of the Tirupati Master Plan and Smart City, while Kukreja Architects drew the plan for the Malaysian transit corridor, he said.

The state government had published request for proposal on December 26 last year for the selection of global consultants for the development of ''Great Ayodhya'', Singh said.

''The selected consultant firms will take up the survey of Ayodhya, evaluation of demand and gap, identification of stakeholders and comprehensive discussion and consultation on the development of Ayodhya, its planning on national and international case studies,'' he said.

''They will complete development of Ayodhya keeping in view the religious character of the Ram Mandir,'' he said.

For the selection of global consultants, the Ayodhya Development Authority had presented the proposal to seven firms, among them six bidders L&T, LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd, IPE Global limited, Meinhardt, Egis and REPL pre-qualified on the basis of quality and cost based selection, he said To finalize the consultants among the pre-qualified bidders, the state government had set up a bid evaluation committee under the chairmanship of the principal secretary for housing, Deepak Kumar.

The committee finalised three consultants -- LEA Associates South Asia, L&T and Kukreja Architects on Tuesday on the basis of quality and cost-based selection, Singh said.

The selected firms will take up the jobs of town planning, transport, traffic, infrastructure, finance , economy , heritage, tourism, urban design and renewable resources, he said. PTO CORR ANBANB

