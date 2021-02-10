Left Menu

Haryana govt grants exemption in motor vehicle tax to autos, taxis operating within Delhi-NCR

The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to grant exemption in motor vehicle tax to auto rickshaws and taxis operating within the Delhi-national capital region NCR, an official statement said.The decision was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:41 IST
Haryana govt grants exemption in motor vehicle tax to autos, taxis operating within Delhi-NCR

The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to grant exemption in motor vehicle tax to auto rickshaws and taxis operating within the Delhi-national capital region (NCR), an official statement said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It will ensure seamless movement of cabs and auto rickshaws in NCR and provide better and efficient transport services to people, it said.

The exemption was granted as per the contract carriage permit issued by the NCR states other than Haryana under the reciprocal common transport agreement (contract carriage), the statement said.

At present, auto rickshaws and taxis registered in Haryana and having contract carriage permits under the RCTA are not required to pay tax while entering and operating in NCR states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi -- with Haryana being an exception.

“The decision aims to grant similar exemption in the motor vehicle tax by Haryana to auto-rickshaws and taxis operating within NCR as per contract carriage permits issued by NCR states other than Haryana -- that is Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi,'' the statement said.

“Thus, no tax will be charged from such vehicles of other NCR states having contract carriage permits under the NCR reciprocal common transport agreement while entering and operating in Haryana,” it said. Meanwhile, to encourage sportspersons of Haryana especially those who are not economically weak but have qualified for participation in the Olympic Games, the government decided to grant Rs 5 lakh to them as ''preparation money'' for better diet, training and capacity building. The Cabinet decided to create a separate cadre to promote sports in the state.

For this, 50 posts of group-A (deputy director), 100 posts of group-B (senior coach), 150 posts of group-B (coach) and 250 posts of group-C (junior coach) have been sanctioned.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of the cooperation department for providing the state government guarantee for availing a term loan of Rs 113.03 crore by HAFED from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to construct 2.72 lakh MT capacity warehouses at 16 locations in eight districts to further strengthen storage system in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB inks deal with Indian Oil to provide up to Rs 2 cr loan to dealers

State-owned Punjab National Bank PNB on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Indian Oil Corporation to provide up to Rs 2 crore to the oil companys dealers.Punjab National Bank PNB signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with India Oil ...

Libya: Security Council urges interim leadership to prepare for December polls

Last week, the 74-members of the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum LPDF chose an interim Prime Minister and President of its new executive council, charged with leading the country to elections, planned for 24 December 2021.In a Presid...

Oppn slams govt in LS for ignoring 'aam admi' in budget

The Opposition slammed the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday for ignoring the aam admi and showing insensitivity towards agitating farmers in the budget proposals for 2021-22, which were unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama...

Two youths, including minor, booked under UP anti-conversion law

Two youths, including a minor, were booked in separate cases under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law apart from charges of rape on Wednesday in Nawabganj area here, police said.The FIRs were registered against the accused ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021