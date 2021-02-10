Arunachal CM monitors projects, pulls up officials over slow development work in some districts

Arunachal Pradesh ChiefMinister Pema Khandu on Wednesday monitored the work beingundertaken for various development projects in the state, andasked all deputy commissioners to ensure both central andstate-run schemes are implemented properly.

Khandu, while chairing the first monthly assessmentmeeting -- 'Arunachal e-Pragati' - over video conference,said district officials would be directly answerable to himfor any shortcoming, an official statement here said.

The meeting was also attended by the state chiefsecretary, planning and finance commissioners among others.

Unhappy over the progress of work along the Joram-Koloriang part of the Trans-Arunachal Highway, he called forlatest updates from the site, and a monthly status report, thestatement said.

The chief minister also sought early completion ofMiao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district, stressing that thegovernor's office was monitoring the project and ''anyinordinate delay in its completion will not be tolerated''.

''Please remember 'Arunachal e-Pragati' is not anotherreview meeting. This is a meeting to monitor projects, and allofficers, including those executing central projects, will beanswerable. Therefore, your personal involvement in theexecution of a project is necessary,'' Khandu asserted.

The CM also examined the status of the work undertakenfor an under-construction greenfield airport at Hollongi,establishment of Ekalavya Vidyalayas, upgrading of districthospitals, and implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and PrimeMinister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Khandu took serious note of pending work in ''non-performing'' districts, particularly in the execution of PMGSYscheme and Jal Jeevan Mission, and directed officialsconcerned to inspect the work sites from time to time.

Seeking a status report on the cluster farming schemeof the government, he invited suggestions to improve theprocess of its implementation from field officers and districtadministrations.

''Send in your comments and suggestions. Go forcorrective measures,'' he stated.

Addressing the deputy commissioners, the chiefminister further said that they should keep local legislatorsin the loop, as and when they face any hindrance.

Official sources said 'Arunachal e-Pragati' shallhence be held every third Monday of the month, and departmentswill be intimated well in advance about the projects andschemes that would be monitored.

