Left Menu

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert

No tsunami warning was issued by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency and no casualties were immediately reported.Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 271 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:12 IST
Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, but no injuries were immediately reported. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) and was centered 217 kilometers (135 miles) south-southwest of Bengkulu city in Bengkulu province on the southwestern side of Sumatra island. No tsunami warning was issued by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency and no casualties were immediately reported.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 271 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty U.N. peacekeepers wounded in central Mali attack

Twenty United Nations peacekeepers were wounded, several seriously, in central Mali on Wednesday when their base came under fire, the U.N. mission said. The base near the town of Douentza was attacked around 0700 GMT, the U.N. peacekeeping ...

Belgium plant denies blame for AstraZeneca vaccine cuts to EU

A plant in Belgium said to be the cause of big cuts in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the European Union said on Wednesday it had produced all doses required under a contract it has with the Anglo-Swedish firm.The factory, which ...

Maha cabinet approves medical college-cum-hospital at Nashik

The Maharashtra cabinet onWednesday approved a proposal to set up a 430-bed hospital andmedical college in Nashik at a cost of Rs 627.62 crore.A statement from the Chief Ministers Office, issuedafter a cabinet meeting, said the college in N...

Farmers' agitation: Solution should be found without further delay, says JJP

The JJP, a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, on Wednesday asserted that a solution to the ongoing farmers agitation will have to be found without further delay.JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said senior leaders of his party were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021