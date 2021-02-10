Land use changed by DDA for plot on DDU Marg: O P Sharma

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Delhi BJP MLA and DDA member O P Sharma on Wednesday claimed that land use of a plot on DDU Marg in central Delhi has been ''changed'', which will pave the way for construction of the party's city unit headquarters there.

BJP national headquarters is located on DDU Marg near the New Delhi railway station and Delhi BJP unit is currently housed in a bungalow on Pt Pant Marg.

An online meeting of the Authority of the DDA was held on Wednesday, during which a number of key decisions were taken including those related to land use change.

Sharma when contacted said the DDA has ''changed land use of those land parcels that were earmarked to be sold to private persons for opening nursery schools''.

''Many of these land parcels were lying unsold for years, as no one came to open nursery schools on it. So the land use of these unsold plots was changed to make them available for other uses,'' he claimed.

A senior DDA official when contacted, remained tight-lipped on the query.

Sharma further said, ''The land plot in question was allotted for the Delhi BJP office by a central government agency. With the land use change approval by the DDA, the office building can be constructed''.

The land plot is close to BJP national headquarters on DDU Marg, he said.

