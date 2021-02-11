Left Menu

Undersea 7.7 quake in South Pacific sets off small tsunami

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:02 IST
Undersea 7.7 quake in South Pacific sets off small tsunami
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Small tsunami waves were detected in South Pacific islands after an undersea earthquake early Thursday morning.

Waves of 10 centimetres (4 inches) were measured in Vanuatu and a smaller tsunami was detected in New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Vasiti Soko, the director of Fiji's National Disaster Management Office, tweeted that the tsunami warning had been cancelled and wrote: "Fiji we are safe." The tsunami followed an undersea earthquake near the Loyalty Islands, which are part of New Caledonia. The US Geological Agency said the quake was strong and shallow, at magnitude 7.7 and just 10 kilometres (6 miles) deep.

The Loyalty Islands archipelago is about 1,800 kilometres (1,100 miles) north of New Zealand and 1,600 kilometres (990 miles) east-northeast of Brisbane, Australia.

The islands sit along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic faults around the ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad: Man carrying Rs 1.34 crore cash held

Ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat, a man carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.34crore was nabbed in Ahmedabad city of the state, police said on Thursday.The model code of conduct is in effect in the city for the February 21 polls to ...

India flash flood sparks questions on nation's hydropower push

By Athar Parvaiz SRINAGAR, India, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Environmentalists have urged the Indian government to review its policy of building hydropower dams in fast-warming mountain regions, after an apparent glacier collapse t...

US: McConnell not pressuring Republicans to acquit Trump

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is not pressuring fellow Republicans to acquit former President Donald Trump as the impeachment trial appears poised to wrap as soon as this weekend. Republicans in the upper chamber have discussed ...

Belarusian leader vows to defeat foreign-backed ''rebellion''

Belarus authoritarian leader on Thursday denounced six months of protests against his rule as a foreign-directed rebellion and vowed to resist the pressure.Speaking to 2,700 participants of the All-Belarus Peoples Assembly, President Alexan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021