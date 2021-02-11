J-K LG inaugurates Rs 213-cr bus stand-cum-multi-level car parking in Jammu

J-K LG inaugurates Rs 213-cr bus stand-cum-multi-level car parking in JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:55 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated a Rs 213-crore general bus stand-cum-multi-level car parking and a commercial complex here.
He said it was a step towards the comprehensive development of physical, social and basic infrastructure for people and business class.
Constructed by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), the new facility has a built-up area of around 60,064 sqm, having a parking capacity of 80 buses in a bus terminal, 1,312 cars, 177 two-wheelers and 239 commercial shops, besides dedicated space for restaurants and food courts, an official statement said.
