4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 08:01 am today.

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 0801 hours today," the NCS said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)