Left Menu

Cloudy sky, dense fog likely in Delhi on Saturday

A cover of moderate fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius. It was around 400 metres at Safdarjung and 500 metres at Palam at 8.30 am, a MeT department official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:37 IST
Cloudy sky, dense fog likely in Delhi on Saturday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A cover of ''moderate'' fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has predicted partly cloudy sky and dense fog on Saturday morning. ''The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 27 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively,'' it said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ''very poor'' category. The air quality index (AQI) was 345 in the evening compared to 331 at 9 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality and weather forecasting system SAFAR, the AQI is likely to stay in the ''very poor'' category for the next two days. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

Due to the fog, visibility was reduced in many parts of the city in the morning hours. It was around 400 metres at Safdarjung and 500 metres at Palam at 8.30 am, a MeT department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French minister heads for eastern Moselle to tackle 'worrying' COVID variants

French Health Minister Olivier Veran headed for the eastern area of Moselle on Friday to try to contain highly contagious COVID-19 variants as regional authorities called for a local lockdown.Authorities have so far not ordered a local lock...

We will make sure to present E-Budget this time, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the upcoming sessions for State Assembly and Legislative Council will be digitised. While addressing the Computer Society of India Special Interest Group e-Governance Awards, ...

Kacey Musgraves speaks out about divorce with Ruston Kelly

American singer and songwriter, Kacey Musgraves has finally broken her silence and for the first time has spoken about her divorce from Ruston Kelly. According to People magazine, the country music star during an interview with Rolling Ston...

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail in extortion case          '

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur has been granted bail in connection with an extortion case registered against her here.However, the 23-year-old activist will have to remain in the jail as her bail plea in another case was rejected on Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021