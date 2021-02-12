Left Menu

Uttarakhand flood: Lake formed due to blocking of stream joining Rishi Ganga, says report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:33 IST
Uttarakhand flood: Lake formed due to blocking of stream joining Rishi Ganga, says report

The debris brought by the avalanche in Uttarakhand earlier this week has blocked a stream that joins the Rishi Ganga river forming a temporary lake which if breached can cause further damage in the valley, said a report by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.

The Central Water Commission, in a tweet, said, ''An artificial Lake has formed on river Rishiganga in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, with a length of 350 m height of 60 m with slope of 10 deg.'' The Chamoli district administration has issued an alert asking people to avoid going to the banks of the river. Satellite pictures of the glacial lake suggest it has formed on the confluence of Raunthi Gad and Rishi Ganga.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the depth of the glacial lake is not known, and asked people not to panic but maintain caution.

According to Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) director Kalachand Sain, a team of scientists from the institute conducted an aerial survey of the upper reaches of the Rishi Ganga just a day after the Sunday avalanche and spotted the new glacial lake there.

The team took some photographs of the lake from a helicopter. It seems that the recent avalanche has led to its formation in the higher stretches of the Rishi Ganga's catchment area, he said.

''Our scientists are examining the size of the lake, its periphery and the volume of water it contains to ascertain how big and immediate the danger from it is,'' Sain told PTI.

According to the report by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), an organisation of the Department of Science and Technology, the assessment of the actual magnitude of risk involved due to this impoundment of water requires a detailed survey.

''The catastrophic floods on Sunday also brought sediments in the Rishi Ganga river. Since the width of the river is very less in the upper stretches, the sediments have blocked a stream forming a lake which may breach and cause further damage in the valley,'' Sain said.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations and endangered lives of people living along the banks.

According to WIHG, a mass of rock weakened over a period of time due to freezing and thawing of snow must have led to the creation of a ''weak zone'' triggering its collapse which brought down sediments. The avalanche was also accompanied by a thick pack of snow and ice that overlaid the rock surface, it stated.

This resulted in the formation of a temporary dam that eventually breached, causing the deadly floods in Chamoli district on Sunday.

The incident occurred adjacent to the Raunthi glacier. The area also has glaciers that feed the Rishi Ganga river, which ultimately joins the Dhauli Ganga.

The steep slopes of the mountains in the region further increased the intensity of the crash. The stretch of the avalanche was about three kilometres with an average slope of 37 degrees, before reaching the ''Raunthi Nala/Gadhera'' floor at an altitude of about 3,600 metres.

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said an eight-member team of the scientists of the Geological Survey of India has been formed to inspect the lake and submit its report to the district administration at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Mercedes say they are dealing with some F1 engine issues

Formula One champions Mercedes said on Friday they were dealing with some engine issues ahead of the new season but expected everything to be fixed by the first race.The comment, in a team interview with engine head Hywel Thomas, drew some ...

Rugby-Wales braced for Scotland onslaught in Six Nations clash at Murrayfield

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has warned his team mates to brace for a confident Scotland side that will attack them with ball in hand in their Six Nations meeting at Murrayfield on Saturday. Jones believes the Scots will be full of confiden...

E-bikes, sports academy, stray cattle control: LoH finalises NDMC budget

The Leader of House in the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday finalised the civic bodys annual budget, which includes several projects such as introducing e-bikes in public places, opening a sports academy and keeping stray...

Quake of 6.1 magnitude jolts north India

A high intensity earthquake hit Tajikistan on Friday night, tremors of which were felt in Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India.The seismology department at first erroneously gave the epicentre as Amritsar and put the quakes dept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021